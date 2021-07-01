Malta: Prime Minister says he cannot justify Panama Papers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela that he cannot justify the Panama Papers but said that systemic failures predate Labour’s election in 2013. Asked about his predecessor, he said that Joseph Muscat no longer forms part of the government. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-30/local-news/WATCH-I-can-never-justify-the-Panama-Papers-Robert-Abela-6736234812

Another story says that Malta will start accepting the EU digital certificates from today, but arrivals from the UK will, for now, still need to present a physical copy of their Covid-19 certificates issued by the NHS.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro