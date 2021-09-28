Malta: Prime Minister teases debate on Electoral Districts

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela calling for a revision of electoral Districts, hinting that their number may be reduced but stopping short of revealing any government proposals on the issue. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/watch-time-for-discussion-on-electoral-districts-abela-says.903647

The paper says that an underground corridor at Mater Dei hospital is being used as a temporary mortuary following a malfunction with the elevator connecting to the morgue. Staff and patients expressed shock that corpses had been left unattended in body bags. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/corpses-put-in-hospital-underground-corridor-as-lift-to-mortuary-is.903722

