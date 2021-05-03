Malta: Prime Minister urges vigilance as Covid-19 cases decrease

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who expressed satisfaction that the measures introduced some weeks ago are have an impact on the number of cases. He appealed to the public for caution. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/05/hdimna-bghaqal-harisna-s-sahha-u-fl-istess-hin-ix-xoghol-il-pm/

The paper speaks with the head of Crisis Resolution Malta, Dr Mark Xuereb, who said that everyone may suffer periodic bouts of mental illness. The psychiatrist says that an estimated one per cent of the population has this condition.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...