Malta: Prison quarantine barring inmates from their legal representatives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reveals that new inmates at Corradino Correctional Facility are being put into a 14-day quarantine, spending 23 hours a day in solitary confinement. Lawyers raised concerns about restricted access to their clients.

Another story reports on a case presided by the Chief Justice who criticised the Attorney General and the police force for delays in prosecutions related to the 2013 Enemalta oil scandal. The Chief Justice said that no evidence was presented in two-thirds of sittings.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro