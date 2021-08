Reading Time: < 1 minute

The government has appointed a board to look into the correctional services’ internal procedures after a 30-year-old prisoner attempted suicide at the prisons on Sunday afternoon.

The inmate, a Maltese national, was found in his cell at 5.05pm. He was assisted by the facility’s doctors and nurses and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital in critical condition.

