Malta: Producer prices slip in August

The Industrial Producer Price Index in August fell by 1.00 percent, following an increase of 0.93 percent in July. Figures by the National Statistics Office indicate a drop across all categories, with a 2.24 percent decrease in intermediate goods, 0.41 percent in capital goods, and 0.04 percent in consumer goods. The energy sector remained stable.

Compared with August 2019, the Index rose by 0.46 percent, driven by a rise in consumer goods (+1.74%) and capital goods (+0.48%). Intermediate goods, on the other hand, fell by 0.29 percent over the same period while no change was observed in the energy category.

Industrial prices in the domestic market grew by 0.01 percent month-on-month and by 1.56 percent year-on-year. In both cases, consumer goods recorder the biggest gains with an increase of 0.03 percent compared with July 2020 and of 5.12 percent compared with August 2019.

Non-domestic prices decreased by 1.64 percent from the previous month and by 0.24 percent from the year before.

