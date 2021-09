Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta was ‘promoted’ in the EU’s travel green list after spending the summer months on the red and orange lists.

Malta was struck off the list onJuly 12, when it was classified as red after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Malta’s 14-day case notification rate currently stands at 60.25, among the lowest in Europe while the island’s positivity rate is around 0.89.

The development was hailed as a success by Malta’s Health Minister Chris Fearne.