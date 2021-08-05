Malta: Proposed ban on permanent caravan parking fizzles out

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that a by-law to prohibit caravan and camper owners from parking their vehicles permanently along the Coast Road fell through as the government failed to enact it. The Naxxar local council had voted unanimously in favour of the by-law.

The paper speaks with the President of the Chamber of Commerce, Marisa Xuereb, who said that close personal relationships between businesspeople and politicians are not right. She urged players on both sides to use the appropriate forums.

