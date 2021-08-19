Malta: Prosecution seeking life sentence for Yorgen Fenech

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that the Attorney General has filed a bill of indictment against Yorgen Fenech, accusing him with complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and or criminal association. The prosecution is seeking a life sentence. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-18/local-news/Yorgen-Fenech-to-stand-trial-for-murder-of-Daphne-Caruana-Galizia-6736236041

Another story follows a press conference by the Nationalist Party demanding that prison director Alexander Dalli shoulders responsibility for a series of deaths and suicide attempts in the correctional facility. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-18/local-news/Alexander-Dalli-is-responsible-for-dire-situation-in-prison-PN-says-6736236045

