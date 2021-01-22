Malta: Psychiatrists confirm Melvin Theuma in condition to testify

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the self-confessed middleman in the Caruana Galizia murder has been given clearance by a committee of psychiatrists to take the witness stand again. Theuma is expected to testify in the court sitting on Monday.

Another story reports that new Covid-19 cases rose to more than a thousand this week, while nine patients died from the virus. The total number of casualties since the start of the pandemic now stands at 245.

