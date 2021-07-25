Malta: Public health chief fends off questions on quarantine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that the Superintendent for Public Health has declined to answer questions about shortening the quarantine period for contacts of Covid-19 patients to five days. The system is currently reserved for essential workers at Mater Dei. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/national/111084/fiveday_isolation_for_vaccinated_workers_gauci_mum_on_relaxing_quarantine_period

Another story reports that one of the partners operating the Bolt app is suing the company for €1.6 million over mounting debt. In a court request filed on Friday, the shareholder says the platform is ‘legally insolvent’.

