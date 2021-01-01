Malta: Public Health Superintendent buoyed by vaccination drive

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who said that the new year starts with optimism as the Covid-19 vaccination programme advances. She compared the emotion of the shipment of the first batch to the arrival of the convoy in 1942.

Another story reports that the courts ruled against a case in which a woman claimed breach of human rights by the police. The woman was arrested for 16 hours in 2015 on suspicion that she was carrying drugs.

