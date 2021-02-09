Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.

Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Public Health Superintendent confirms cases of new Covid-19 strain

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who confirmed 31 cases of the Covid-19 variant first discovered in the UK. Asked about the variant found in South Africa, Prof. Gauci said no cases have been registered yet.

The paper says that a man was handed an eight-year jail term for forcing his son, aged seven at the time, to have sexual intercourse with a prostitute. The court heard that the father wanted to ensure the child was not gay.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro
%d bloggers like this: