Malta: Public Health Superintendent urges caution over Christmas

The Independent quotes Professor Charmaine Gauci who urged people to observe Covid-19 restrictions over the festive period. The Public Health Superintendent said that we are close to a vaccine, but people’s lives remain at risk.
Another story says that doctors have raised concerns about a process to change from old HIV medication to a new one, which may take up to six months. The Health Ministry announced the arrival of new medication on Saturday.
19th December 2020
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating around five allergic reactions that happened after people were administered Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine in the United States this week, a top FDA official said late on Friday.
...
19th December 2020
A Belgian minister has blown the lid off a sensitive and commercial secret – the price that the EU has agreed to pay for the leading Covid vaccines.
Belgium’s budget state secretary, Eva De Bleeker, posted the price list on Twitter, with the amou...
19th December 2020
1776 - Thomas Paine publishes his 1st "American Crisis" essay beginning"These are the times that try men's souls" (date disputed)
1783 - William Pitt the Younger becomes the youngest ever British Prime Minister at age 24
19...
19th December 2020
Sky News reports that scientific advisers have warned ministers they believe the new variant of COVID-19 spreads more quickly than previous strains.
It is expected the SAGE advisory group will be convened on Monday to work up a series of recommen...
19th December 2020
Italy will be placed under a nationwide lockdown for much of the Christmas and New Year holiday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Friday, as the government looks to prevent a fresh surge in coronavirus cases.
The announcement ended days of i...
19th December 2020
The Telegraph reports that Brexit trade negotiations could stretch until New Year’s Eve, despite the European Parliament setting a deadline of Sunday for the deal to be done, EU sources said on Friday.
EU member states are prepared to ignore the ...
19th December 2020
Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine became the second to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, welcome news to a nation with a staggering COVID-19 death toll of over 307,000 lives lost.
Millions of d...
19th December 2020
L-Orizzont says that the Ambulance Department has issued contracts for new vehicles that will change the current fleet shortly. Sources within the department told the paper that a new collective agreement for employees is at an advanced stage.
Th...
19th December 2020
19th December 2020
The Times quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who said Covid-19 vaccinations will start being administered to residents and carers at homes for the elderly before the end of the year.
The paper speaks to a resident in the Ħamrun a...
