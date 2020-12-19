Malta: Public Health Superintendent urges caution over Christmas

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes Professor Charmaine Gauci who urged people to observe Covid-19 restrictions over the festive period. The Public Health Superintendent said that we are close to a vaccine, but people’s lives remain at risk.

Another story says that doctors have raised concerns about a process to change from old HIV medication to a new one, which may take up to six months. The Health Ministry announced the arrival of new medication on Saturday.

