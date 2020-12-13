Malta: Public holiday brings boost in sales

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum speaks to SME Chamber CEO Abigail Mamo who said that the retail sector performed well on the December 8th public holiday, when Christmas shopping traditionally begins in Malta. Mamo observed that sales were up in Valletta, too.

Another story reports on a court decision that struck down a law amendment introduced in 2018 to protect band clubs from eviction from properties on lease. A spokesperson for the Stella Maris band club in Sliema said they will appeal the ruling.

