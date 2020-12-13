Malta: Public holiday brings boost in sales

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Illum speaks to SME Chamber CEO Abigail Mamo who said that the retail sector performed well on the December 8th public holiday, when Christmas shopping traditionally begins in Malta. Mamo observed that sales were up in Valletta, too.
Another story reports on a court decision that struck down a law amendment introduced in 2018 to protect band clubs from eviction from properties on lease. A spokesperson for the Stella Maris band club in Sliema said they will appeal the ruling.
13th December 2020
Pedestrians pass a waste bin for disposable face masks, in Aarhus Center, Denmark.
Aarhus Municipality are placing one hundred waste bins for disposable face masks.
The buckets have a clamped lid, which ensures that neither birds nor wind ca...
13th December 2020
There is still a long way to go on Brexit talks, Britain’s foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday as London and Brussels face a make-or-break decision on an elusive trade agreement.
“We want to be treated like any other independent self-res...
13th December 2020
China reported 24 new coronavirus cases in the mainland on Sunday, up from 13 cases a day earlier, while the authorities were monitoring possible contacts in the domestic tourism hotspot of Hainan.
There were five local cases and 19 imported infe...
13th December 2020
Just days after bushfires threatened an Australian World Heritage site, thousands were bracing for floods on the subtropical east coast on Sunday, with beaches closed and the authorities urging people to sandbag their homes.
With as much as 475 m...
13th December 2020
The arch-conservative United Poland party decided on Saturday to remain in government despite its opposition to a European Union budget deal, the party's leader said, meaning the ruling coalition will keep its majority.
United Poland had called f...
13th December 2020
Norway may stop British and EU vessels fishing in its waters from Jan. 1, its fisheries minister said, as talks on the management of common North Sea stocks have been held up by London’s protracted Brexit standoff with Brussels.
Norway, which is ...
13th December 2020
Dutch Ministers are to meet at the prime minister’s official residence on Sunday to discuss the continuing rise in the number of positive coronavirus tests.
On Saturday, the authorities said 9182 new cases had been registered, the highest total s...
13th December 2020
Danish tragicomedy "Another Round" was named best European film of the year at the European Film Awards on Saturday — in addition to a series of further awards it won during the evening.
The presenter of the evening Steven Gätjen acknowledged rig...
13th December 2020
Pope Francis urged countries to work towards net zero carbon emissions and committed Vatican City - the world's smallest state - to reaching the target by 2050.
Francis, who has championed environmental causes since his election in 2013, told a ...
13th December 2020
Chelsea’s 17-match unbeaten run came to an end with a 1-0 defeat at Everton, while the Manchester derby between United and City ended goalless in the Premier League on Saturday.
The results leave Tottenham Hotspur top of the table on 24 points le...
