Malta: Public sector engineers and architects demand agreement review

The Malta Business Weekly publishes an interview with the union representing architects and engineers in the public sector. David Spiteri said that the government is showing unwillingness to review ten-year-old sectorial agreements with the union’s members.

The paper quotes the director-general of the employers’ association, Joseph Farrugia, who urged all stakeholders to look beyond GDP in measuring the economy. He said that other countries have already established broader metrics.

