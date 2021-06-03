Malta: Public Sector to invest €200 in digital services

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes principal permanent secretary Mario Cutajar who said that Malta ranks fifth in the EU for digital society. Cutajar announced that the public sector is investing some €200 million in technology services this year.

L-Orizzont follows the court hearing in the libel case by minister Carmelo Abela against opposition MP Jason Azzopardi. Magistrate Rachel Montebello turned down the minister’s request to put the burden of proof on the defendant. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/06/l-allegazzjonijiet-kontrija-huma-gidba-li-dejjem-chadt/

