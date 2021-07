Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Nationalist Party and its leader, Bernard Grech, challenged the government to publish the FATF’s greylisting report and the action plan it proposed.

The action plan was compiled by the FATF and must be implemented by Malta within the time allotted by the agency. If done right, Malta could be taken off the greylist sooner than expected. In 2020, Iceland was removed from the greylist after just a year.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745