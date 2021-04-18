Malta: Rate of Covid-19 fatalities lower than in other countries

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa carries an interview with Health Minister Chris Fearne who said that the rate of deaths caused by the coronavirus in Malta is lower than in other countries where the pandemic has claimed a life in 45. The rate in Malta is one casualty from 75 people.

Another story says that Commissioner for Standards is investigating a government decision to relocate elderly people treated at the Gozo General Hospital to a nearby hotel, last year. Source told the paper that the decision was made in line with established procedures.

