Malta: Record number of active Covid-19 cases

The Independent say that the number of active Covid-19 cases have reached a record 2,124 after 150 new infections were registered on Friday. There are currently 13 patients in intensive care and 10 at the Infectious Diseases Unit.

The paper reports on the Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Friday where former minister Chris Cardona testified that he got to know former chief of staff Keith Schembri about a year before the 2013 general election.

