In-Nazzjon reports that the number of active cases on Thursday soared to 1,009, the highest since the start of the pandemic. A record number of 112 new cases were registered in the previous 24 hours.

The paper reports on a meeting between PN Leader Bernard Grech and European People’s Party president Donald Tusk. The meeting discussed the political situation in Malta and challenges in the Mediterranean region.

