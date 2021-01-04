Malta: Record number of Covid-19 deaths in December

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that 85 new Covid-19 cases were registered on Sunday while another 64 patients have recovered. No fatalities were reported but the number of deaths in December rose to more than 80, the highest in a single month.

The paper quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the country is ‘tired’ of amateurism in politics and wants mature politicians who lead with dignity. He said that the politics of personal attacks must be put aside.

