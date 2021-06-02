Malta: Recovery programme for children who fell behind in school because of the pandemic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Students ranging from the first-year primary until last-year secondary and who missed out on several lessons because of the pandemic will have an opportunity to recover and continue from where they left off in their education.

Education Minister Justyne Caruana announced a programme which will be implemented with financing through European funds, to the tune of a quarter of a million euro, through which 2,360 students who fell behind during this scholastic year will be given help in a number of subjects.

Source TVM

Updated 1745