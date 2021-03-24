Malta registers largest decrease in Covid-19 cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta has registered the largest decrease of Covid-19 cases in the European Union.

Reports from the international media, quoted by Health Minister Chris Fearne, showed that cases in Malta dropped by over 26% during last week. The only two countries faring better on the European continent were Monaco and Kosovo.

Not only all EU Member States fared worse than Malta, but the majority experienced an increase in cases. A third wave of COVID-19 across Europe due to highly contagious coronavirus variants is boosting concerns about another round of economic restrictions, with Paris going into a four-week lockdown late last week.

The highest increases in the EU were registered by Croatia (44%) and Belgium (40%). Germany and France also registered worrying increases, close to 30%.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that such numbers were a result of people following the anti-Covid measures as well as taking the vaccination. He called for people to remain disciplined at this important juncture.

Like this: Like Loading...