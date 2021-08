Reading Time: < 1 minute



30-year old Cranston Portelli from Ħal Qormi was released from custody after he was arraigned in Court charged with grievously wounding another man on Sunday in Birkirkara. He was also accused of possessing a knife without a permit.

The case occurred last Sunday at around eight in the evening in Triq il-Wied when the accused allegedly stabbed another man from Msida.

Source TVM

