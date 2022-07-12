Malta removes PCR need for unvaccinated travelers / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 12 July 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta removes PCR need for unvaccinated travelers

Malta has relaxed one of the last remaining travel restrictions related to the pandemic by removing the requirement for visitors without a valid vaccination record or recovery certificate to show a COVID-19 test result before to entrance. Following guidance from the EU, the policy will be relaxed starting on July 25, according to a statement from the health ministry. Malta’s admission requirements were were among the most stringent in the EU, demanding confirmation of a complete immunization record before visitors could enter the country.

Mayors and councillors should be assessed by Standards Commissioner – OECD

In an assessment of Malta’s legal system, the OECD recommends that mayors, local council members, and members of governmental boards should fall under the jurisdiction of the Standards Commissioner.The Maltese Standards Act has to be expanded to cover all elected officials, including those in local government, according to the Paris-based international policy-making forum. Since no organization is currently in charge of ensuring that government board members uphold ethical standards, it also suggests extending the reach of the law to include them.

Covid-19 Update: Overnight fatalities of three Covid-19 patients raise the overall number of pandemic-related deaths in Malta to 762. According to the most recent daily report from the health authorities, 355 new instances of the disease have been discovered during 1,904 tests. There are already 450 individuals who have been determined to have fully recovered, bringing the total number of known active cases to 7,764.