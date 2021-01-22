Malta: Report flags shortcomings in excavation works

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that an expert report found several shortcomings in excavation practices used in the construction sector and makes recommendations to reduce risks. The report was presented to the Prime Minister in April and tabled in parliament this week.

The paper carries an interview with medical student Rebecca Caruana who was invited to join an international project by leading doctors to publish an e-book about the Covid-19 pandemic.

