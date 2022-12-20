Malta requests €60.1 million in grants under the Recovery and Resilience Facility

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Commission has received a first payment request from Malta for €60.1 million in grants under the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

Malta’s first payment request relates to 19 milestones and targets covering, among others, reforms and investments in the areas of construction and building renovation, the environment, waste management, mobility and urban planning, research and development, education, the rule of law, anti-corruption measures, taxation, remote work and digitalisation.

Malta’s overall recovery and resilience plan will be financed by €258.3 million in grants. Payments under the RRF are performance-based and contingent on Malta implementing the investments and reforms outlined in its recovery and resilience plan. he plan consists of 17 investments and 30 reforms. 53.8% of the plan will support climate objectives and 25.5% of the plan will foster the digital transition.

The Commission will now assess the request and will then send its preliminary assessment of Malta’s fulfilment of the milestones and targets required for this payment to the Council’s Economic and Financial Committee (EFC).

