After the vaccine for Covid-19 started being administered at St Vincent de Paule last week, the vaccination has now started of the 4,400 elderly people who live in 37 care homes around Malta.

In a statement the Government said that together with the elderly residents, the frontliners who work at these homes are also being vaccinated.

Source TVM

