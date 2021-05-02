Malta: Residents with vaccine passports may travel to countries on red list

Malta Today says that vaccinated residents will be allowed to travel to countries on the red list without the express permission from health authorities. Vaccination passports will be valid for a period up to six months. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/national/109340/covid19_vaccination_to_be_opened_to_over30s
The paper asks President George Vella whether he would sign a Bill allowing genetic testing of embryos produced in vitro. Refusing to be drawn into the debate, the president said he would consider the issue if it arises.
