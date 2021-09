Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly carries an interview with the General Manager of the Responsible Gaming Foundation, Kevin O’Neill who spoke about the need to detect problems associated with excessive gambling before it is too late.

The paper quotes Education Minister Justyne Caruana that the government is investing in educational programmes for children in the 0-7 age group to reduce the rate of early school leavers.

