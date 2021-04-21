Malta: Restaurants promised second helping of voucher scheme

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports a meeting between the government and the Association of Catering Establishments. Restaurant and café owners were told that a voucher scheme will be issued shortly after the ban on catering places is lifted.

Another story says that the Nationalist Party suffered an attack on its IT systems, with hackers threatening to publish stolen data unless their demands for payment are met within ten days. Party sources said that information posted on the dark web seems genuine.

