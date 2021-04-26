Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Restaurants to open with some restrictions on May 10

The Independent says that from May 10 restaurants and snack bars will be allowed to serve customers at the table until 5:00pm, after which they may continue offering take away and delivery service. A maximum of four people are allowed at each table. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-04-25/local-news/Prime-Minister-to-address-press-conference-6736232911

Another story quotes Constitutional law professor Kevin Aquilina who argues that the Commissioner of Standards in Public Life should be empowered to table reports in parliament directly, and not to the Standing Committee. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-04-26/local-news/Change-needed-in-way-Standards-Commissioner-s-reports-are-handled-Kevin-Aquilina-6736232929

