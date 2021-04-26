Malta: Restaurants to open with some restrictions on May 10

The Independent says that from May 10 restaurants and snack bars will be allowed to serve customers at the table until 5:00pm, after which they may continue offering take away and delivery service. A maximum of four people are allowed at each table. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-04-25/local-news/Prime-Minister-to-address-press-conference-6736232911
Another story quotes Constitutional law professor Kevin Aquilina who argues that the Commissioner of Standards in Public Life should be empowered to table reports in parliament directly, and not to the Standing Committee. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-04-26/local-news/Change-needed-in-way-Standards-Commissioner-s-reports-are-handled-Kevin-Aquilina-6736232929
View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro