Malta: Retail sector confident ahead of Black Friday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks to CME Chamber CEO Abigail Mamo who said that businesses expect to see a rise in sales on Black Friday, despite the pandemic. Mamo said that families this year have saved more than ten times the usual amounts.

The paper publishes results from a survey by the Faculty of Social Wellbeing which finds that a quarter of people in Malta believe that immigration is the main reason for low wages. Just over 27 percent said they strongly disagreed with this view.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...