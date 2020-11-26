Malta: Retailers anticipate a rise in sales this week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that retailers are upbeat about Black Friday after a difficult year. Chamber of SMEs CEO Abigail Mamo said that, while sales performance will not be comparable with last year, businesses have registered an increase in activity this week.

The paper quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that people’s health remains the top priority and described the decision to keep bars and clubs closed as ‘prudent’. Abela reiterated that the Covid-19 is under control.

Another story reports on the state funeral for Professor Oliver Friggieri who died on Saturday aged 73. The cortege left Mater Dei hospital and made stops at the university, Fleur-de-Lys, and Floriana before the funeral mass at St John’s co-cathedral.

