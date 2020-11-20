Malta: Revamped citizenship-by-investment rules out today

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that new rules for the passport by investment scheme will be published today, granting citizenship after three years of residency. Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat said the government will stand its ground before the European Commission.

The paper quotes a government statement announcing that Central Bank Governor Mario Vella is to be appointed special commissioner for trade relations with the UK, making way for Edward Scicluna.

