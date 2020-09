Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly says that Malta reported the second-lowest increase in hourly labour costs in the EU in between April and June. Compared to Q2 2019, labour costs rose by 0.8 percent in Malta and by 4.1 percent in the EU.

Another story quotes the Financial Services Authority which assured that the banking sector and the Trustees and Company Service Provider in Malta are fully compliant with international requirements.

Corporate Dispatch #10

