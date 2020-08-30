Malta: Rise in salaries in first half-year period

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd says that workers’ salaries registered an increase of €165 million in the first six months of the year compared with the same period in 2019. The paper reports that a 7.7 percent decrease in GDP is below the 9 percent average in the euro area.

The paper reports that Infrastructure Malta is investing €15 million in five maritime projects around Malta and Gozo that include new facilities for fishermen in Mġarr, piers in Ċirkewwa and Marsascala, and a breakwater in Marsaxlokk

