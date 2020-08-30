Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Rise in salaries in first half-year period

Kullħadd says that workers’ salaries registered an increase of €165 million in the first six months of the year compared with the same period in 2019. The paper reports that a 7.7 percent decrease in GDP is below the 9 percent average in the euro area.

The paper reports that Infrastructure Malta is investing €15 million in five maritime projects around Malta and Gozo that include new facilities for fishermen in Mġarr, piers in Ċirkewwa and Marsascala, and a breakwater in Marsaxlokk

