L-Orizzont says that the Commissioner for Persons with Disability registered 475 complaints last year, a decrease of 24 per cent from 2019. Cases related to the place of work, however, jumped by 75 per cent year-on-year.

L-Orizzont reports that the courts threw out a judicial protest filed by the Central Bank seeking to block industrial action by the bank’s security services on the instructions of the General Workers’ Union.

