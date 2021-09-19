Malta: Roads agency awarded over €40 million in direct orders in 30 months

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday says that Infrastructure Malta has awarded nearly €42 million in direct orders in two and a half years. A spokesperson for the agency said direct orders are typically issued in cases where urgent repairs are needed. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-19/local-news/Infrastructure-Malta-awarded-over-41-million-in-direct-orders-since-2019-6736236833

The paper speaks with Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri who said that the prison system needs a system of checks and balances. Asked about the prison director’s position, the minister said he takes his decisions based on facts.

