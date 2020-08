Another death in Malta attributed to CoVid-19 An 86-year old man has become the 12th victim of Coronavirus in Malta, the Health Ministry announce...

French senior military official investigated for suspect spying for Russia The French government is investigating a senior military officer over a “security breach”, the defe...

Belgian shops unable to sell summer sale stocks Belgian shops have not been able to sell their clothing stock following the summer sales – brought ...

Pope Francis appeals for dialogue in the easter Mediterranean Pope Francis prayed for the "instability" in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. "I follow with conc...

Malta: Seven months prison for using false documents to travel 21-year-old Nigerian Ali Easa Harth has been sentenced to seven months in prison after being charge...

15 safety measures planned by Greece for schools re-opening Schools in Greece are getting ready to open for the new academic year amid continued controver...

Four die, two missing, five injured after migrant boat explodes near Crotone during rescue operation The lifeless bodies of four migrants, including that of a woman, who were on board the boat on whic...

British treasury pushing for large tax rises to plug budgetary holes Treasury officials are pushing for the largest tax rises in a generation to plug the gaping holes i...

Opinion Poll – UK Conservatives and Labour tied at 40% Britain’s Conservative Party and the main opposition Labour Party are tied in a new opinion poll, t...

Beirut explosion death toll rises to 190 The death toll from this month's Beirut port blast has risen to 190 with more than 6,500 injured an...

Putin and Lukashenko to meet in Moscow – Kremlin Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko have agreed to meet in ...

Turkey increased taxation on cars, reduces duty Turkey increased its special consumption tax on mid-range and expensive cars on Sunday, but also li...

29 die after restaurant collapses in China Twenty-nine people were killed and seven seriously injured when a restaurant collapsed in northern ...

Israel – UAE relations ‘normalisation’ ceremony for September Israel hopes to hold a signing ceremony in Washington for its normalisation deal with the United Ar...

Infographic – More than 25 million coronavirus cases globally Global coronavirus cases surged past 25 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, revealing ...

Montenegro votes Montenegrins are voting in a parliamentary election that looks too close to call, with neither the ...

Trump visits areas hit by Hurricane Laura President Donald Trump on Saturday toured areas hit by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana and in Texas re...

World Judo Tour to return in October The World Judo Tour is set to return in October, with three major events planned in the coming mont...

Main Syrian opposition called on major powers to help on reaching ceasefire The main Syrian opposition called on major powers on Saturday to help clinch a nationwide ceasefire...