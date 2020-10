Reading Time: < 1 minute

Robert Abela can co-opt whoever he wants to parliament since the Labour Party statute does not require any such decision to be brought before it.

The Prime Minister is said to be keeping his cards close to his chest as he mulls different options after the dual resignations of MPs Joseph Muscat and Etienne Grech created vacancies on the Labour bench, according to a party source.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 1703

