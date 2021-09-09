Malta: Roberta Metsola considering EP Presidency

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that MEP Roberta Metsola is assessing support for a potential bid for President of the European Parliament. She currently serves as First Vice President and the current President is set to end his term in January. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/roberta-metsola-touted-as-candidate-for-ep-presidency.899002

The paper publishes the story of a 26-year-old woman who has been left to wait for corrective surgery for 10 months. She suffered tearing from giving birth in November last year, but the stitching was done so tight that she remains in pain. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/mum-who-was-completely-stitched-up-in-childbirth-still-waiting-for.899113

