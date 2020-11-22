Preloader
Malta: Roberta Metsola pursuing EU migration decision by end of year

The Independent on Sunday carries an interview with European Parliament vice president Roberta Metsola who said she will use her new role to keep migration at the top of the agenda and is pushing for a political decision on the issue by the end of December.

Another story says that PN insiders are unhappy with party leader Bernard Grech contesting the 11th District in the general election. The sources expected him to contest the 12th District.

