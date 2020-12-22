Malta: Rosianne Cutajar case brought before Standards Commissioner

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life is evaluating a request for an investigation into allegations that junior minister Rosianne Cutajar received a cut on a failed property deal involving Yorgen Fenech.

The paper reveals that a nurse at the Mater Dei infectious diseases unit will be the first person in Malta to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Health Minister Chris Fearne said that the first batch of 10,000 doses will be delivered on Saturday.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...