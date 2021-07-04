Malta: Rosianne Cutajar will not return to the front bench after ethics breach

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that MP Rosianne Cutajar will not return to the Cabinet after Standards Commissioner George Hyzler found her in breach of ethics. Prime Minister Robert Abela summoned Cutajar to Castille after the report was handed to the Speaker. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/national/110661/ethics_probe_into_rosianne_cutajars_mdina_deal_concluded_

The paper quotes a new biography of Dom Mintoff focusing on the private life of the former Prime Minister. The work was researched and written by Dominican friar Mark Montebello and published by the Labour Party’s publishing arm. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/national/110671/sex_and_socialism_doms_bedroom_secrets

