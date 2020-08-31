Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Runaway murder suspect arrested in Spain

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the third suspect in the murder of Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejovski will begin proceedings in Spain before he is extradited to Malta. Two other suspects are held in custody by the Maltese police.

The paper says that individuals who sent Maria Efimova a series of questions about the status of her application for whistleblower have not heard back after six days. Efimova ran a crowdfunding campaign at the beginning of the year.

