Malta: Runaway murder suspect arrested in Spain

L-Orizzont says that the third suspect in the murder of Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejovski will begin proceedings in Spain before he is extradited to Malta. Two other suspects are held in custody by the Maltese police.

The paper says that individuals who sent Maria Efimova a series of questions about the status of her application for whistleblower have not heard back after six days. Efimova ran a crowdfunding campaign at the beginning of the year.

