Malta: Ryanair subsidiary upgrades fleet

L-Orizzont announces that Ryanair subsidiary Malta Air has invested in six new Boeing 737 Max plans that will help the company to access new markets. Industry sources said that the new aircraft will reduce fuel and operational costs for the airline.

The paper quotes Eurobarometer survey results indicating that seven in ten EU citizens have either received the Covid-19 vaccine or are keen on taking it. Three-fourths of respondents believe that vaccination is the only way to beat the pandemic.

