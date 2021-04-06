Malta: Ryanair to operate new route to Malta

NewsMalta: Ryanair to operate new route to Malta 6th April 20211 Min Read HomeNewsMalta: Ryanair to operate new route to Malta Reading Time: < 1 minute Ryanair airline will increase the Genoa route in Italy to Malta from next summer. Two weekly flights are expected to be operated between Malta and the Liguria capital, situated in Northern Italy. Source TVM Updated: 1745 Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related MaltaTravel You may want to read... Malta: As it happened: Brian Tonna and Nexia BT colleagues granted bail CDE News6th April 2021 Malta: Two years since Lassana Cisse was shot dead CDE News6th April 2021 Etna has calmed down say volcanologists CDE News5th April 2021 Transport minister to step down over Taiwan train crash CDE News4th April 2021 England and Scotland record 10 COVID-19 deaths, 2,297 cases CDE News4th April 2021 U.S. puts J&J in charge of plant that botched COVID vaccine, removes AstraZeneca CDE News4th April 2021