Reading Time: < 1 minute

NGO Repubblika has called for the removal of Prisons Director Col. Alexander Dalli over a number of unexplained deaths at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

This after Ihtisham Ihtisham, a 25 year-old inmate, was found dead in his cell by prison guards two days ago.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1739

Like this: Like Loading...